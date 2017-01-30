Ray Lewis To Appear On Popular Show, ‘Lip Sync Battle’

January 30, 2017 10:00 PM
Filed Under: Lip sync Battle, ray lewis, Spike

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s very own Ray Lewis will be doing more than just his “squirrel dance” to “Hot in Herre” when he’s on “Lip Sync Battle” on SpikeTV this week.

The former Ravens linebacker will be lip-syncing to Nelly’s 2002 hip-hop hit, which for many years served as his entrance song walking out onto the field at M&T Bank Stadium.

Based on previews of the show, Ray will be performing complete with sleeveless white shirt and Nelly’s signature face band-aid.

Ray will be challenging former Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez for an NFL-powered Lip Sync Battle like no other.

He says that Baltimore Olympian and Lip Sync Battle alum Michael Phelps gave him some pointers on winning. Phelps reportedly told Lewis that he should just be himself.

The show, hosted by LL Cool J, along with Chrissy Teigen, will air this Thursday, February 2, at 9 p.m. on Spike.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia