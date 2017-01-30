Ray Lewis To Appear On Popular Show, ‘Lip Sync Battle’

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore’s very own Ray Lewis will be doing more than just his “squirrel dance” to “Hot in Herre” when he’s on “Lip Sync Battle” on SpikeTV this week.

The former Ravens linebacker will be lip-syncing to Nelly’s 2002 hip-hop hit, which for many years served as his entrance song walking out onto the field at M&T Bank Stadium.

Based on previews of the show, Ray will be performing complete with sleeveless white shirt and Nelly’s signature face band-aid.

Ray will be challenging former Atlanta Falcons tight end Tony Gonzalez for an NFL-powered Lip Sync Battle like no other.

He says that Baltimore Olympian and Lip Sync Battle alum Michael Phelps gave him some pointers on winning. Phelps reportedly told Lewis that he should just be himself.

The show, hosted by LL Cool J, along with Chrissy Teigen, will air this Thursday, February 2, at 9 p.m. on Spike.

