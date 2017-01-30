Rep. Harris Supports Trump’s Refugee, Travel Ban Executive Order

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Representative Andy Harris (R-MD) says he supports President Donald Trump’s executive order on vetting refugees and banning travel for immigrants from seven countries.

Trump’s recent executive order suspended the nation’s refugee program for four months. He also instituted a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen.

Baltimore Mayor Catherine E. Pugh said the refugee executive order “does not reflect the principles and core values of the America that I know.”

Read Congressman Harris’ full statement below:

“I support the President’s Executive Order to increase the vetting of refugees and immigrants entering the United States from countries where ISIS has a significant presence. The Executive Order temporarily suspends visas issued to individuals from seven specific countries prone to terrorism – similar to President Obama’s temporary ban on visas for refugees from Iraq in 2011 for the same reason. The vetting of individuals seeking to immigrate into the United States from countries where ISIS has a significant presence must be increased to better protect Americans’ safety and our national security. As President Trump noted, the seven countries are the same countries previously identified by the Obama Administration as sources of terror. I also applaud the decision to prioritize entry of those refugees who are religious minorities fleeing religious persecution, whether those minorities are Muslims, Yazidis, Zoroastrians, or Christians. The United States should resume issuing visas to all these countries only after a review of these policies is completed, and only if the countries comply with supplying the information necessary to allow complete vetting.”

