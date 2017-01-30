School Assistant, Children’s Choir Director Pleads Guilty To Child Porn Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 22-year-old man who was an assistant at a school and directed a church children’s choir has pleaded guilty to numerous child porn charges that involved 9 to 13-year-old victims.

Deonte Carraway pleaded guilty to 15 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor to produce child pornography, according to a release from the Department of Justice.

He also faces related charges filed in Prince George’s County Circuit Court.

Carraway was an assistant at a Prince George’s County elementary school starting in 2014, and also directed a children’s choir at a Prince George’s County church.

According to the plea agreement, Carraway admitted to engaging in sex acts with children who were between the ages of nine and 11 years old. He also used a cellular phone to record the sexual acts between October 2015 and February 2016.

He also reportedly admitted to having the children engage is sexual acts with each other, also recording that on his phone.

Carraway admitted to founding a club with children, telling the children who wanted to join the club to send him sexual images of themselves.

Sentencing is set for June 5, and his plea agreement shows that he will be sentenced to between 60 and 100 years in prison if the agreement is accepted.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook