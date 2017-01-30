WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect   | School Closures and Delays | Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Sharpshooters Target 100 Deer At Fort Meade

January 30, 2017 6:21 AM
FORT MEADE, Md. (AP) — Fort Meade’s garrison commander says federal government sharpshooters plan to kill 100 white-tailed deer at the Army installation to curb damage to vegetation.Col. Tom Rickard says in a statement that the herd-reduction activity begins Monday and will continue through March.

He says the reduction is part of a multi-year plan to lower the deer population to 12 to 18 per square mile. Rickard says the current deer density is 32 per square mile.

The sharpshooters are with the U.S. Agriculture Department’s Wildlife Services unit.

Rickard says the venison will be donated to the Maryland Food Bank.

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia