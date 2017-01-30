Six Killed After Mosque Shooting In Canada

Baltimore (WJZ) – A shooting rampage at a mosque in Quebec is being considered a terrorist attack.

Six people were killed and eight more injured when gunman opened fire during evening prayers at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre. CBS News report more than 50 people were in the mosque at the time of the attack. Those killed were between the ages of 35 and 70.

Right now, two suspects have been apprehended by police. One suspect was arrested at the scene and another nearby.

Tonight, Canadians grieve for those killed in a cowardly attack on a mosque in Quebec City. My thoughts are with victims & their families. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 30, 2017

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the shooting a terrorist attack on Muslims.

Meanwhile, back in the United States, the New York City Police Department is stepping up patrols at mosques and other houses of worship. The NYPD issued a statement Sunday night saying Critical Response Command personnel have been “assigned to extended tour coverage” at certain mosques.

