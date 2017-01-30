WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: Winter Weather Advisory In Effect   | School Closures and Delays | Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Six Killed After Mosque Shooting In Canada

January 30, 2017 7:26 AM

Baltimore (WJZ) – A shooting rampage at a mosque in Quebec is being considered a terrorist attack.

Six people were killed and eight more injured when gunman opened fire during evening prayers at the Quebec City Islamic Cultural Centre. CBS News report more than 50 people were in the mosque at the time of the attack. Those killed were between the ages of 35 and 70.

Right now, two suspects have been apprehended by police. One suspect was arrested at the scene and another nearby.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the shooting a terrorist attack on Muslims.

Meanwhile, back in the United States, the New York City Police Department is stepping up patrols at mosques and other houses of worship. The NYPD issued a statement Sunday night saying Critical Response Command personnel have been “assigned to extended tour coverage” at certain mosques.

 

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia