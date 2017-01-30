Traffic Stop Leads Police To $15K In Heroin; One Arrested

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 34-year-old man who had five outstanding warrants is now behind bars after being found with $15,000 in heroin, along with cocaine and marijuana.

Antonio Leroy Smith faces charges of drug possession, drug paraphernalia possession, and possession with the intent to distribute. Smith is being held awaiting service of other warrants.

Smith was arrested January 27, after Howard County Police Department officers saw a vehicle driving without a front registration plate in the 3200 block of N. Ridge Rd. Officers report the vehicle’s rear tag lights were also out.

Police stopped the vehicle, and found the driver was wanted on at least five warrants for drug charges.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found heroin with an estimated street value of at least $15,000. They also found cocaine and marijuana.

There were also three women in the vehicle, but police say they were released with no charges.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook