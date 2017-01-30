WJZ FIRST WARNING WEATHER: School Delays | Current Conditions | Download The WJZ Weather App

Trump Says He Acted Fast To Head Off ‘Bad Dudes’

January 30, 2017 10:01 AM
Filed Under: president donald trump, Trump Travel Ban

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is defending his decision to take swift action on his proposed travel ban, saying there are “a lot of bad ‘dudes’ out there.”

The president tweeted Monday that “If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the ‘bad’ would rush into our country during that week.”

The president signed an executive order Friday to bar individuals from seven Muslim-majority countries for 90 days. The president has repeatedly said that the move is aimed at protecting the nation against extremists looking to attack Americans and American interests.

The move prompted protests at airports across the country.

