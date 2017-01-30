Viewing Scheduled Sunday For Six Malone Children Who Died In House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A viewing is scheduled for Sunday for the six Malone children who lost their lives in a northeast Baltimore fire earlier this month.

According to the family’s Facebook page, the public is welcomed at the Hubbard funeral home in Catonsville on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the Malone family requests donations be made to BARCS (in honor of 10-year-old Amelia) and the National Endowment for the Arts (in honor of 11-year-old Bridgette).

Mom Katie Malone was recently released from the hospital. Her three surviving children have all been released from the hospital as well.

Since that house fire on January 12, there has been an outpouring of support with fundraisers and donations. To make a donation to the family’s GoFundMe page CLICK HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook