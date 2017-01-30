Viewing Scheduled Sunday For Six Malone Children Who Died In House Fire

January 30, 2017 11:32 PM
Filed Under: Fatal House Fire, Malone family

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A viewing is scheduled for Sunday for the six Malone children who lost their lives in a northeast Baltimore fire earlier this month.

According to the family’s Facebook page, the public is welcomed at the Hubbard funeral home in Catonsville on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the Malone family requests donations be made to BARCS (in honor of 10-year-old Amelia) and the National Endowment for the Arts (in honor of 11-year-old Bridgette).

Mom Katie Malone was recently released from the hospital. Her three surviving children have all been released from the hospital as well.

Since that house fire on January 12, there has been an outpouring of support with fundraisers and donations. To make a donation to the family’s GoFundMe page CLICK HERE.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Baltimore

Track Weather On The Go With Our App!
Your Podcast Network Play.it

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia