Weather Blog: Snowy Monday; Snow Showers Tuesday Morning

January 30, 2017 3:29 PM
Meteorologist Chelsea Ingram

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Frozen sunshine, that’s what a lot of people have seen Monday while snow showers zipped through the area in the afternoon, along with a few peaks of sunshine.

Other than a snow shower around in the evening, things will quiet down later Monday night.

Then, another system will be swinging by to our north overnight and into Tuesday morning. It appears that snow showers are going to skirt northern Maryland right before the morning commute.

As a result, a localized slick spots will be possible, especially on bridges, overpasses, and back roads. Temperatures will warm into the mid 40s Tuesday afternoon.

Your Podcast Network Play.it

