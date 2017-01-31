3-Year-Old Struck by Car in Driveway

January 31, 2017 7:28 PM
Filed Under: 3-year-old, Calvert County

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A three-year-old was hit by a vehicle in the driveway of a home Tuesday, according to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 4:30 p.m., authorities responded to the residence at Mallory Square in Port Republic, where they learned a family member of the child was backing into the driveway and struck the child not knowing he/she was in the driveway.

The child was transported by helicopter to the Children’s National Medical Center. The child was in stable condition at the time of the flight.

