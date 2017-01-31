Baltimore Co. Police Search for 13-Year-Old Boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Baltimore County Police are searching for 13-year-old Kobe Boston who was last seen at 7 p.m. near his home.
Police say he was seen leaving his home in the 4600 block Mews Drive after having an argument with his parent.
He’s described as being 5-feet 5-inches tall, weighs 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has information about Boston’s whereabouts, please call police at (410) 307-2020.
