Baltimore Man Charged In October 2016 Murder

January 31, 2017 10:45 AM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 30-year-old Baltimore man has been charged with murder for a fatal shooting back in October 2016.

Police say the shooting happened on Oct. 19, 2016, in the 5000 block of Govane Ave.

Shannon Butler was shot, before driving to the 4700 block of Alhambra Ave., where he crashed into several parked cars.

Butler was taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A warrant for first-degree murder was issued for Curtis Robinson, who was arrested on January 30.

