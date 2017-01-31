Gary Williams Named 2017 Naismith Outstanding Contributor

ATLANTA – Basketball Hall of Famer and former Maryland head coach Gary Williams was named a 2017 Naismith Outstanding Contributor to Men’s Basketball, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced early Tuesday morning.

First presented in 1982 to Curt Gowdy, the Naismith Outstanding Contributor to Basketball Award is presented annually to individuals whose extraordinary efforts have made contributions of outstanding significance and have created a long‐lasting positive impact on the game of basketball. The recipients display character, integrity and dignity, and have contributed mightily to the growth, success and viability of basketball. Voted on by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s Board of Directors, Ann Meyers Drysdale (women’s basketball) and Williams will be honored April 2 in Scottsdale, Ariz.

“I would like to thank the Atlanta Tipoff Club for presenting to me the 2017 Naismith Outstanding Contributor to Men’s Basketball delivered by UPS Award,” said Williams. “This is a humbling award. This sport has given me much more than I could ever give back to the great game of college basketball. The contributions of my former players and coaches play a significant part in my receiving such a prestigious award. Thank you for this great honor.”

“Each year the Atlanta Tipoff Club is proud to honor the men and women who have made the game of basketball so special,” said Eric Oberman, executive director of the Atlanta Tipoff Club. “Ann Meyers Drysdale paved the way for women in the game, while Gary Williams influenced hundreds of players in his three decades as a coach.”

About Gary Williams:

• The 3rd winningest coach all-time in the ACC

• In his 31 years as a head coach, Williams amassed an overall record of 668-30, including 447–240 at Maryland, where he remains as the school’s winningest coach

• Also coached at American, Boston College and Ohio State

• Williams’ NCAA Tournament accomplishments include seven Sweet 16’s, two Elite Eights, two Final Fours, and the 2002 national championship

• Won the ACC Tournament Championship in 2004 and ACC Regular Season Championship in 1995, 2002 and 2010

• Named ACC Coach of the Year in 2002 and 2010

• With Boston College he led the Eagles to the 1983 Big East Regular Season Championship

• Was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014 and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2014