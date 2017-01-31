Guinness Brewery Headed To Baltimore County; Adds 70 Jobs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County could soon be home to a Guinness brewery after Diageo Beer Company announced plans to bring the Dublin favorite here to Maryland.

Diageo’s plan to build a U.S. version of Guinness Open Gate Brewery in southwest Baltimore County would create up to 70 new jobs.

They would build a mid-sized Guinness brewery and a Guinness visitor experience with an “innovation microbrewery” at the company’s existing site in Relay, Md., according to Diageo.

Visitors would be able to tour the working brewery, sample beers brewed on-site, and buy Guinness merchandise.

This would bring the company’s investment in Relay to $50 million.

“Beer tourism is about to boom in Baltimore County. We are thrilled that Diageo is reviving an historic building with the iconic Guinness brand. This will be a world-class tourist destination that will bring new jobs and become the perfect complement to our Maryland craft breweries,” said Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz.

The new brewery would be a home for new Guinness beers created for U.S. market.

