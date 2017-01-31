Hours Left to Enroll in Obamacare for 2017; President Trump to Repeal

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The deadline to enroll in Obamacare is near but many people who are eligible aren’t sure what to do. That’s because President Trump is moving to repeal it.

But the health plans are still in effect and coverage is still available for 2017.

Political reporter Pat Warren has the latest on how Maryland is dealing with this issue.

Nailah Govern Lee learned first hand the importance of health insurance.

“I was dying from an infection and I had emergency surgery,” said Lee in a press conference. “And if it wasn’t for the Affordable Care Act– Obamacare, that sounds better. If it wasn’t for Obamacare I’m not sure I would be here to share my story with you.”

She’s one of an estimated 400,000 Marylanders who have insurance under the Affordable Health Care plan. Maryland Democrats want them to keep their coverage.

The Democratic majority is sending a resolution to governor Hogan and the state’s congressional delegation to oppose and resist any repeal of the Affordable Care Act, and in the event of repeal, create a commission to determine how best to react.

“And the country and the state is going to stand up to Donald Trump,” said Mike Busch.

In response to the Democrats resolution the governor’s office told WJZ:

The governor and our legislative agenda will remain focused on Maryland and they should do the same.

House minority whip and former republican candidate for U.S. senate, Kathy Szeliga, chided democrats for overreacting.

“No one will go without health care. No will go without coverage.”

And no one knows how the Trump Administration will make that happen. But right now, it’s important to know that Obamacare is in effect for 2017 health coverage as long as you pay your premiums.

