Injury Reported In Fire At Parkville Apartments

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — An injury has been reported as a result of a fire at a Parkville apartment complex.
The Baltimore County Fire Department was called just after 4 p.m. Tuesday about a fire at the Ridge Gardens Apartments, near Putty Hill Ave. and Old Harford Rd.
Crews were able to get the blaze under control, but there was at least one reported injury in the fire.
Authorities have not released additional details on number of people injured or their condition.
