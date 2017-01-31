Laurel Man Given 20 Year Sentence For Murder-For-Hire Plot Of Wife

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Laurel man who pleaded guilty to a murder-for-hire plot to kill his wife has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

37-year-old Aafaq Manejwala was give the 20 year sentence in Howard County Circuit Court on Monday.

Manejwala’s wife spoke at Monday’s hearing, say he was a “kind, caring, loving person.”

Police were tipped off after a women he met through a Craigslist ad for sexual services contacted them, according to the Howard County State’s Attorney’s Office.

PREVIOUS STORY: Laurel Man Charged In Murder-For-Hire Plot To Kill Wife

He initially asked that woman to kill his wife, but instead, she went to the Laurel Police Department, who then contacted Howard County Police.

A police informant then introduced Manejwala to an undercover detective who was posing as a hitman.

During three meetings in March 2016, Manejwala laid out plans to pay the hitman $15,000 to murder his wife and stage it to look like she was the victim of a home invasion gone wrong,

He paid a deposit and set the killing date for May 5, 2016.

