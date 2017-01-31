Maryland Democrats To Discuss Legislative Initiatives

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Democratic lawmakers in Maryland are scheduled to discuss some of their legislative priorities for this session.

Members of the Senate and House Democratic caucuses will talk about a package of legislative initiatives on Tuesday.

The caucuses routinely gather early in the state’s 90-day legislative session to outline legislation their members will be pushing for this session.

The General Assembly is controlled by Democrats.

House Speaker Michael Busch and Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller are scheduled to attend, along with other Democrats.

