Md. Woman Missing Off Shore Of Hawaii Beach

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Coast Guard says they are searching for a 21-year-old woman who is reportedly from Baltimore, missing in the water Anini Beach, Kauai, Hawaii.

The U.S. Coast Guard says watchstanders at Sector Honolulu Command Center received a relayed call at 6:48 p.m. Monday from Kauai Fire Department stating the woman had been seen swimming when she reportedly became distressed.

The U.S. Coast Guard says the young woman was last seen yelling for help about 300 yards from shore. A friend swam out to assist when he too became distressed and required rescue from a good Samaritan and a Kauai Fire Department personnel aboard a jet ski.

The Coast Guard and Kauai Fire Department are both on the search team. Coast Guard investigators say an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and an HC-130 Hercules airplane crew, both from Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point, and the crew of USCGC Kittiwake (WPB 87316) are currently searching the area.

The U.S. Coast Guard says Kauai Fire Department personnel are searching for the young woman with personnel aboard jet skis and a helicopter. Ocean Safety personnel are searching with a jet ski.

The young woman was last seen wearing a pink top and white bottoms.

Anyone with information that may help locate the missing swimmer is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu Command Center at 808-842-2600.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook