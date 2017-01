BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 75-year-old man.

Charles Brown was last seen in the 1400 block of Stonewood Rd., on January 31.

Police say he was last seen wearing a tan shirt and tan pants, but did not have a jacket or shoes.

Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

