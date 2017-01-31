President Trump to Nominate Md. U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein for Deputy Attorney General

January 31, 2017 8:37 PM
Filed Under: Attorney general, Donald Trump, U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– President Donald Trump will nominate Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod J. Rosenstein to be deputy attorney general, in a statement from the White House.

Rosenstein, who was appointed the state’s top federal prosecutor by Republican President George W. Bush in 2005, is the longest-serving U.S. attorney in the country.

The White House formally announced his appointment on Tuesday less than an hour before the president named Neil Gorsuch as his choice to fill the Supreme Court seat left vacant last year by Justice Antonin Scalia’s death.

The announcement also came a day after Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

