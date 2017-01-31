ROAM Fitness Gym Now Open At BWI Airport

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new gym is now open at BWI-Thurgood Marshall Airport, allowing travelers to hit the weights before they hit the runway.
The ROAM Fitness gym was originally scheduled to open at BWI in November, but opened on January 31.
The 1,175 square-foot facility is located past the security checkpoint, between terminals D and E, and will feature different workout equipment and weight options.
Membership will be $40 for a day pass, $175 for a monthly pass, and $600 for an annual pass with discounted memberships available for a limited time.
