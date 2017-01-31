Viewing Scheduled Sunday For 6 Malone Children Who Died In House Fire

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A memorial viewing is scheduled for Sunday for the six Malone children who lost their lives in a northeast Baltimore fire earlier this month.

According to the Love for the Malones Facebook page, the public is welcomed at the Hubbard funeral home in Catonsville on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the Malone family requests donations be made to BARCS (in honor of 10-year-old Amelia) and the National Endowment for the Arts (in honor of 11-year-old Bridgette).

Mom Katie Malone was recently released from the hospital. Her three surviving children have all been released from the hospital as well.

Fire officials identified the children who died as a result of the fire as Bridgette Anna Malone, 11; Amelia Susan Malone, 10; Amanda Claire Malone, 3; Zoe Juliet Malone, 3; William Francis Malone IV, 2; and Daniel George Malone, 8 months and 30 days.

Since that house fire on Springwood Avenue on January 12, there has been an outpouring of support with fundraisers and donations. To make a donation to the family’s GoFundMe page CLICK HERE.

HOW TO HELP THE MALONE FAMILY

To make a donation other than through the GoFundMe campaign:

Donations of gift cards to Target, Walmart, Amazon and Giant can be mailed to:

SSND Motherhouse

Attention: Stephanie Smith

6401 N. Charles St.

Baltimore, MD 21212

Donations of Amazon, Visa or MasterCard e-gift cards can be emailed to: lovethemalones@gmail.com

While gift cards are preferred, the family needs clothing in the following sizes:

Women’s size 14 pants and large shirts or sweats, 9.5 shoes

Men’s size XL shirt and size 38X32 pants, 11.5 shoes

Girls 8/10, shoe size 2

Boys size 6, 8 for coats, and girls size 5.

Material donations can be dropped off Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at:

Reliability Home Heating

Attn: Love for the Malones

2819 North Point Blvd. Suite A

Dundalk, MD 21222

For anyone wishing to make other monetary donations directly to the family instead of through the GoFundMe campaign, checks can be sent to:

Ascension Parish

4603 Poplar Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21227

Please makes checks payable to Church of the Ascencion and put in the memo line “Malone family”:

St. Mark Church

30 Melvin Ave.

Catonsville, MD 21228

Please make checks payable to St. Mark Church and put in the memo line “Malone/Ward”

Business or restaurant owners who wish to sponsor a fundraiser should e-mail LoveTheMalonesFundraisers@gmail.com

Check the Love for the Malones Facebook page for updates on fundraising events throughout the community.

The Lotsa Helping Hands site is going to start acting as a central hub for announcements and upcoming fundraisers and will provide information on specific needs as they are identified.

