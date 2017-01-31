WEATHER BLOG: Month Ends On Calm Note

January 31, 2017 8:22 AM

Hi Everyone!

   Well the month comes to an end. And after a bit of light snow this morning, this month will end of a calm note. Clouds, and sun, with a high of 50° this afternoon. As we move through the “Five Day forecast” we will only see a temperature roller coaster, not a precip one. That is until Super Bowl Sunday where we could see a mix of snow and rain late. Another “clipper” passing by if you will. This event is still a ways away so let’s not get overly concerned yet.

  What else to discuss this day? Well  let’s see. I did notice this morning that our roads are now slightly below freezing. (Yes we do have the ability to monitor that info on our enhanced “First Warning” radar).  That road temp number will go a bit up and down with the ebb and flow of mild and chilly days. I do believe the Sunday nights event may coincide with that ebb in road temps. Something to watch as a lot of us will be out with friends watching the game!

 Glad to say not a lot else is shaking so I will sign off now. Not a lot shaking, and it’s Winter. Heck that IS its own story!

MB!

 

 

