$2,000 Reward for Finding Md. Cell Phone Robbers

BALTIMORE WJZ)– The Harford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects who reportedly assaulted an employee and robbed the store with a gun.

Around noon on Tuesday, deputies responded to the Power Wireless store in the 2300 block of Churchville Road, where they located a victim suffering from head and facial injuries.

The deputies were told that two unknown black men entered the store with a handgun and demanded money.

The handgun went off during a struggle amongst the robbers and the employee but no one was struck by the bullet. The suspects physically assaulted the employee before leaving the store with money and cell phones.

A customer in the store was also robbed but not injured.

Anyone who knows anything about the crime is asked to call Detective Seth Culver at 443-409-3498. Information leading to the individuals responsible for the crime may earn a reward of $2,000.

