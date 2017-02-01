4 Of 7 State Police Helicopter Sections Currently Non-Operational

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Four out of the seven Maryland State Police Aviation Command sections are currently not operational as a number of helicopters are in for repairs.

According to MSP spokesman Greg Shipley, cracks were found on the rotator blades on the tails of some of the helicopters.

Three of the seven aviation sections are still operational – Baltimore, Easton, and Frederick – while the Washington section is expected to be back up by Wednesday evening, and the Southern Maryland section is set to be up by Thursday.

Shipley also said no medivac services have been impacted by these maintenance issues, as Delaware State Police and U.S. Park Police have assisted with calls.

Every call for a medivac that has come in has been responded to, and Shipley said that will continue to be the case.

