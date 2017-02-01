A Big Md. Nomination for President Trump: Rod Rosenstein

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– President Donald Trump announced his pick for deputy attorney general as Maryland U.S. Attorney Rod Rosenstein.

Rick Ritter takes a closer look at Rosenstein’s success as he prepares to step into a new role on the national stage.

Rosenstein has made a big splash in the Baltimore area over the past few years. Some describe him has an all-star lawyer with all of the right tools.

He’s held Maryland’s top spot for more than 10 years. Now Rosenstein is set to join the Trump Administration.

The announcement comes one day after Trump fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates.

“Rod is a guy with limitless future,” said Baltimore Attorney Andy Levy.

Rosenstein has been at the center of nearly every major take down in Maryland. In 2013, he prosecuted BGF members, inmates and officers for operating a massive drug smuggling scheme at the Baltimore City detention center.

After the riots, he push for hard sentences for those behind the fires and looting. And just months ago, he helped take down one of Maryland’s most powerful drug gangs in Baltimore, the Bloods.

Rosenstein has been Maryland’s U.S. attorney since 2005 and with great success in a city that’s flooded with gangs and drugs. Many say it would be hard for Trump to find a better candidate.

“He is a guy able to talk to talk to people across political spectrum,” said Levy.

Levy who’s known Rosenstein for years says the Harvard trained lawyer and Bethesda resident took on tough cases that made a difference.

“They talk about athletes having all the tools, this is a lawyer with all the tools, intellect, experience, Ivy League pedigree,” said Levy.

A new role for Rosenstein, that will be far from easy.

Rosenstein was appointed to office by President George W. Bush and was kept by the Obama Administration.

Rosenstein must be confirmed by the senate and will serve under new Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

