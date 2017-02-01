Beyoncé Announces On Instagram That She’s Pregnant With Twins

February 1, 2017 2:07 PM
Filed Under: Beyonce

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Blue Ivy Carter will be getting two new siblings this year.

Beyonce announced on Instagram Wednesday that she is pregnant with twins.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” the singer captioned a photo of herself holding her pregnant belly. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

