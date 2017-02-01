Hostage Situation Reported At Delaware Maximum Security Prison

BALTIMORE (WJZ/CBS) — A maximum security prison in Delaware is on lockdown as officials respond to a hostage situation.
Delaware’s Department of Corrections says in a statement that their response teams, along with the Delaware State Police, are on scene at a hostage situation at the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center in Smyrna.
The Associated Press is reporting prison guards were taken hostage by inmates, but there has been no confirmation on who has been taken hostage or how many hostages there are.
According to the department’s website, the all-male facility is the state’s largest prison, housing about 2,500 inmates.
