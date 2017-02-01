Howard County Beginning Study On Tick Control

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (AP) — Howard County officials are beginning a study to evaluate methods to control the tick population in the county.

Officials said in a statement that the study has never been done before in Maryland and is part of a larger project of the United States Department of Agriculture. Officials say the study will test the effectiveness of three tick control measures used alone and in combination.

Officials say they have selected seven sites throughout the county to serve as study sites. In the first year, officials will collect data about the tick population. The three tick control measures will be deployed in the second year.

The study’s goal is to identify the most effective way to control ticks in residential areas and to reduce the tick population.

