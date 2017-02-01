Maryland Accountant Charged With Bribing Council Member

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — An accountant who sought grant money for a nonprofit he founded is charged with bribing an elected official in Prince George’s County.

The U.S. attorney’s office says Felix Ayala of Rockville bribed Democrat Will Campos, then a County Council member. Campos later joined the House of Delegates.

In a news release Wednesday, prosecutors say Ayala is charged with “bribery and making false statements in connection with a scheme to engage in bribery in order to influence a public official in the performance of his official duties.” They allege Ayala bribed Campos over three years to receive $25,000 in grants for his organization, which he created to give scholarships to high school and college students.

Campos pleaded guilty last month to bribery and conspiracy. He resigned in 2015 from the legislature.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)