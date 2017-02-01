Maryland AG Seeks Data On How Order Is Being Executed

February 1, 2017 1:28 PM
Filed Under: Brian Frosh, Trump Travel Ban

BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is asking the Department of Homeland Security for information about how the U.S. is implementing President Donald Trump’s order restricting refugees and immigration in the state.

Frosh sent a letter Wednesday, asking for information about lawful permanent U.S. residents with a Maryland address; people with student, travel or work visas, and people in the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. Frosh wants to know the number of people detained — and if anyone is still detained. He’s also seeking information on whether immigration workers are complying with temporary restraining orders issued by several federal judges.

The president’s order temporarily closed the U.S. to people from seven majority-Muslim countries and bars Syrian refugees indefinitely. His administration says it’s needed to protect the U.S. from terrorist attacks.

