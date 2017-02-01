Maryland Picks Up Over 20 New Players On National Signing Day

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Coach DJ Durkin’s second National Signing Day as Maryland football’s head coach was a pretty successful one.
So far, Maryland already has 21 players verbally committed to playing in 2017.
However, it’s not official until the team receives each player’s National Letter of Intent. As of now, the players below have been featured on the team’s Twitter as joining the team next season.
- Anthony McFarland, four-star running back, DeMatha Catholic High School, Hyattsville, Md.
- Marcus Minor, four-star offensive lineman, DeMatha Catholic High School, Hyattsville, Md.
- Tahj Capehart, Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School, Virginia Beach, Va.
- Kasim Hill, four-star quarterback, St. John’s College High School, D.C.
- Jordan McNair, four-star offensive lineman, McDonogh School, Owings Mills, Md.
- Cam Spence, four-star defensive tackle, St. John’s College High School, D.C.
- Breyon Gaddy, four-star defensive tackle, Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School, Virginia Beach, Va.
- Ayinde Eley, three-star linebacker, Good Counsel, Olney, Md.
- Javon Leake, three-star running back, Page High School, N.C.
- Sean Nelson, three-star wide receiver, Langston Hughest High School, Ga.
- Brandon Gaddy, three-star defensive tackle, Bishop Sullivan Catholic High School, Virginia Beach, Va.
- Jayden Comma, three-star wide receiver, Roswell High School, Roswell, Ga.
- Jalen Browder, three-star athlete/WR, East Paulding High School, Dallas, Ga.
- Carlos Carriere, three-star wide receiver, Alpharetta High School Alpharetta, Ga.
- Tayon Fleet-Davis, three-star running back, Potomac High School, Oxon Hill, Md.
- Johnny Jordan, three-star offensive lineman, Gonzaga, D.C.
- Kenny Bennett, three-star cornerback, Philadelphia, Pa.
- Kofi Wardlow, three-star defensive end, St. John’s College High School, D.C.
- Andrew Park, three-star tight end, Lake Braddock High School, Burke, Va.
- MJ Jarrell, three-star wide receiver, Timber Creek High School, Orlando, Fla.
- Lawtez Rodgers, three-star defensive end, Eleanor Roosevelt High School, Greenbelt, Md.
- B’Ahmad Miller, three-star defensive end, St. Frances Academy, Baltimore, Md.
