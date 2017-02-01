Mayor Confident Baltimore Can Afford Police Reform

February 1, 2017 11:53 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Police Department consent decree, Mayor Catherine Pugh

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mayor Catherine Pugh says she’s confident Baltimore can afford to implement the police reforms outlined in a proposed consent decree with the U.S. Justice Department.

Pugh made that assurance to U.S. District Judge James Bredar at the opening of a hearing on the agreement Wednesday. Once the judge is satisfied that the sweeping reforms are fair, adequate and reasonable and enters the decree, it becomes court-enforceable.

 

Afterward, the mayor told reporters she has put money in the city budget for implementation, expects a Ford Foundation grant and is seeking state funds. She didn’t provide dollar figures.

The proposed consent decree stems from an investigation sparked by the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, a young black man whose neck was broken while in police custody.

