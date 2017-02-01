Md. Teacher Wanted for Child Sex Abuse Turns Himself In

February 1, 2017 5:24 PM
Filed Under: Child Sex Abuse, Our Lady of Mt. Carmel

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– A Our Lady of Mount Carmel teacher and coach wanted for charges of sex abuse, has turned himself in Wednesday, according to Baltimore County Police.

A warrant was issued Monday for Robert Bonner, who was also a part time assistant athletic director at the Catholic elementary and high school in Middle River, for charges of sex abuse of a minor, second degree assault and two counts of fourth degree sex offense.

The incident that led to his arrest occurred on Jan. 20 and involved a student from the high school.

Bonner worked at the school from 1992-1999 and then from 2011-2017. He was suspended Jan. 23 when police gave the school permission to do so.

