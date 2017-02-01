‘My Gut Tells Me Something Is Wrong’; Family’s Plea For Missing Baltimore Mother

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A northeast Baltimore family is desperately searching for a young mother who has not been seen or heard from in four days.

20-year-old Tonja Chadwick’s disappearance is suspicious, according to police, who are also searching for her boyfriend, Marco Jamal Holmes.

Chadwick’s family says she’s devoted to her son and extremely close to her family. They say she has never and would never go anywhere for this long without telling them.

“We just want to know where she’s at,” said Lakasha Chadwick, Tonja’s mother. “What happened to her.”

Chadwick has not been seen or heard from since she left her house on Mayfield Ave. in Baltimore on Saturday. Her family says this isn’t like her.

“This is out of my daughter’s character. She calls me, if not every day. every other day. She’s a mother first. She’s always worried about her son,” said Lakasha Chadwick.

Baltimore City police are treating this as a critical missing case, and they spent Wednesday morning searching every corner of Herring Run Park, a wooded area near where the young mother lives.

“Officers went back to her apartment to follow up on this, and when they went into the apartment, found more evidence to suggest that this was a disappearance that was under suspicious circumstances,” said Baltimore PD spokesman T.J. Smith.

Police are also looking for Marco Holmes, Chadwick’s 22-year-old boyfriend. Investigators are worried about his well being and want to talk to him about Chadwick’s disappearance.

Holmes drives a blue 2004 four-door Infiniti G35, with Maryland tags 9cs0691.

“I called his phone and his phone was turned off,” said Chadwick.

The young couple moved in to a Parkside Garden apartment on Thursday.

The father of Chadwick’s 4-year-old son has not told the boy she’s missing.

“We just don’t want to tell him anything,” said the father of Chadwick’s son, Deishaun Thomas. “I don’t know you tell a 4-year-old where their mother is at, and you don’t know what to say.”

“My heart is telling me that I want her to be fine,” said Marcell Thomas, Chadwick’s relative. “My gut is telling me that something is wrong.”

The family tells WJZ’s Amy Yensi that Chadwick’s phone was found tossed near another apartment complex. It has been turned over to police.

Chadwick was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, pink t-shirt and blue jeans. She’s 5’2, weighs 105 lbs., and has an indentation on her forehead.

