National Zoo Suspends Search For Escaped Bobcat

February 1, 2017 1:38 PM
Filed Under: National Zoo

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Zoo is suspending its search for a bobcat that escaped from its enclosure.

The female bobcat known as Ollie was found to be missing on Monday morning. Bobcats are native to much of North America, including the greater Washington area, and zoo officials say Ollie is likely to thrive in the wild. The zoo is surrounded by Rock Creek Park, which is home to rats, squirrels, mice, chipmunks and small birds, all of which could be prey for a bobcat.

Craig Saffoe, the zoo’s curator of great cats, told reporters Wednesday that the zoo doesn’t have the staff to continue canvassing neighborhoods for Ollie. He encouraged residents to keep calling the zoo if they spot the bobcat and says the zoo will continue to respond to credible tips.

