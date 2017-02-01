Police: 20-Year-Old ‘Missing Under Suspicious Circumstances’

February 1, 2017 9:31 AM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year-old woman who they say is “missing under suspicious circumstances.”

Tonja Deshaun Chadwick was last seen in the 3400 Block of Mayfield Ave on Saturday, January 28, wearing a black leather jacket, pink t-shirt, and blue jeans.

She is 5-foot-2, weighs 105 pounds and is described as having an indentation on her forehead.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts, please contact Detective Frank Miller at Homicide at 410-396-2100 or send tips to Metro Crime Stoppers 1-877-7LOCKUP or text a tip line 443-902-4824.

Teams will be searching the area of Herring Run Park at approximately 9:45 to 10 a.m.

