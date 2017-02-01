Police Also Searching For Boyfriend Of Missing Woman

February 1, 2017 3:37 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is now searching for the boyfriend of a missing woman.

22-year-old Marco Jamal Holmes hasn’t been seen or heard from in several days, according to police, along with Tonja Deshaun Chadwick who is “missing under suspicious circumstances.”

Holmes could be driving a blue 2004 four-door Infiniti G35, with MD tags 9CS0691.

Police would like to talk to Holmes about the disappearance of Chadwick.

