Police Also Searching For Boyfriend Of Missing Woman

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department is now searching for the boyfriend of a missing woman.
22-year-old Marco Jamal Holmes hasn’t been seen or heard from in several days, according to police, along with Tonja Deshaun Chadwick who is “missing under suspicious circumstances.”
RELATED: Police: 20-Year-Old ‘Missing Under Suspicious Circumstances’
Holmes could be driving a blue 2004 four-door Infiniti G35, with MD tags 9CS0691.
Police would like to talk to Holmes about the disappearance of Chadwick.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook