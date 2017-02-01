Police Seek Girl Missing Under Suspicious Circumstances

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Police Department is seeking help from the public to find a missing 15-year-old girl who disappeared from her home “under suspicious circumstances.”
Michelle Simmons, from Catonsville, was last seen January 28.
Police say she disappeared from her home that night under suspicious circumstances.
Anyone with information on Simmons’ whereabouts is asked to contact police at (410) 307-2020.
Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook