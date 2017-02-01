Ravens Sign Two Canadian Football League Players

February 1, 2017 10:08 AM
Filed Under: Baltimore Ravens, Boseko Lokombo, CFL, NFL, Otha Foster

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens signed two Canadian Football League players to reserve-future contracts earlier this week.

Linebacker Boseko Lokombo and defensive back Otha Foster were added after having workouts with Baltimore 12 days ago.

Lokombo was on special teams for three seasons with the B.C. Lions and Foster played for three CFL teams (Toronto, Edmonton and Saskatchewan) as a linebacker.

The Ravens also held tryouts with cornerback Tony Burnett, linebackers Kyler Ellsworth, defensive tackle Robert Smith, potential back up QB Austin Davis and wide receivers Terence Toliver and Brian Tyms.

