Reunion Between Firefighter and Toddlers He Saved; 58 Years Later

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– At just 2 and 3 years old, a brother and sister’s lives were saved when they were pulled from their family’s burning home by firefighters.

For the first time 58-years later, that brother and sister are able to say thank you to one of those firefighters.

A retired PG County firefighter got the recognition he deserves by meeting the people who call him hero.

For brother and sister, Michael and Linda hart, this day, they will answer that question.

“I remember smelling the smoke and diving under the covers,” said Linda Hart.

“I’ve always told firefighters, as I’ve me them through out my life time, that I owe my life to a firefighter,” said Michael Hart.

It was 1959, Michael and Linda were only 2 and 3 years old. They were sleep as their mother did laundry at their grandparents’ home in Hyattsville.

“We was very fragile at the time that this fire happened. We had lost a younger brother to sudden infant death,” said Linda.

Stu Newman, now 84, still remembers pulling an unconscious Michael out from the second floor.

Newman only found out about those children he saved were looking for him two weeks ago when the Prince George’s County Fire Department emailed him. Newman is still humbled by the thought.

“I don’t know that I ever knew. I had no idea about any, because I didn’t do the ambulance reports and I wouldn’t have done anything on the fire reports either,” said Newman.

Always curious about the people who save his and his sister life, Michael took old articles of the of the 1959 fire, with Newman’s name it in to a firefighter friend. And with the help of Facebook the reunion happened.

“And sometimes the universe opens up and lets us see things that are amazing, and again, thank you so much for being there that day. Thank you for just doing your job. I hope we can remain friends forever,” said Michael.

Newman is now retired. He has been for 25 years now. During his tenure as a firefighter save lives and even brought some into the world. He actually delivered a baby in the back of a cab once.

The Hart family and the Prince George’s County Fire Department are also looking for the police officer that helped save Michael and Linda that day, back in 1959.

Follow @CBSBaltimore on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook