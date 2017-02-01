School Evacuated As ‘Unusual Odor’ Being Investigated

February 1, 2017 12:40 PM
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore County Fire Department is investigating an “unusual odor” at an elementary school Wednesday morning.

Crews are at Carroll Manor Elementary School in Baldwin, after a bad smell was reported in the school’s library.

The school was evacuated for about 15 minutes, but everyone has been let back in.

Two students are being checked out by medics after they reported feeling sick.

The odor has reportedly been contained to the library, and authorities say they believe there is no harm to those inside the school.

