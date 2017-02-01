WEATHER BLOG: Mild Start To February

Hi Everyone!

February. Pronounced FEB-YOU-ARY. How is that? Should it not be FEB-RUE-ARY. Go figure. (Heck can’t even blame that on the Baltimore accent.) However you say it we are proceeding into this new month with weather remaining calm. AND generally mild.

No big change from our discussion yesterday. A gentle sift down in temps as we move into the weekend, and now it appears to be mild, again, as we move into next week.

One change is the way we are looking at Sunday. There could be a wintery mix, but now the time frame looks more midafternoon than night. In other words a bit more manageable should it get a bit more intense which IS NOT in the cards now.

Have a fine day, and be safe!

MB!