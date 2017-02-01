Weather Blog: Starting February On Mild Note

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — We are starting February off on a mild note, but it won’t last for long.

A shower will be possible in spots Wednesday with mild temps in the upper 40s to about 50 in most spots. Thursday will be our last day with above average temperatures (high of 46 with mostly sunny skies) and then the numbers take a tumble.

Highs will only be in the 30s on both Friday and Saturday. The weather at least stays quiet through the rest of the week and the start of the weekend.

On Sunday, a system will move through bringing the potential for a little wintry mix in the afternoon.

