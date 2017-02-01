Weekend Closure Of Downtown Light Rail For Track Work

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Light rail service along Howard and Pratt Streets will be closed from February 3-5 for track repairs.
The work will begin on Friday, at 6 p.m., with service resuming at 5 a.m. Monday.
The following light rail stations will be closed: Penn Station, University of Baltimore/Mount Royal, Cultural Center/State Center, Centre Street, Lexington Market, University Center and Convention Center.
MTA will provide a free shuttle bus service in both directions for passengers from the Camden Yards Light Rail station to the North Avenue station.
