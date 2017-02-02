$580K In Cash, Drugs Seized After Drug Deal Interrupted

February 2, 2017 5:05 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department seized more than half of a million dollars in cash after interrupting a drug deal on Tuesday.

Police saw some drug activity in the 3500 block of Ingleside Ave., and were able to arrest 39 year-old Kevin Lomax.

A warrant was later served at nearby homes, which led authorities to $587,241 in cash, a .40 caliber handgun, body armor, half an ounce of crack cocaine, more than 100 pills of oxycodone, a digital scale, and seven pounds of marijuana.

