Two Arrested For Fatal Stabbing

February 2, 2017 12:03 PM

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City police arrested two men accused of a fatal stabbing on January 29.

37-year-old Randy Case and 35-year-old Jermain Doggett face charges of first and second-degree murder, assault, and conspiracy to commit murder in the death of Darrell Webb.

Police say Webb was found in the 300 block of N. Caroline St. with stab wounds to the head and upper torso.

Webb was taken to Johns Hopkins, where he was later pronounced dead.

