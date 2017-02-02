Boyfriend of Korryn Gaines Acquitted of Drug Charges

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The boyfriend of Korryn Gaines was acquitted of drug charges Thursday in Baltimore County circuit court.
Kareem Kiean Courtney, was the boyfriend of 23-year-old Gaines, who died after being shot by an officer, after police say she barricaded herself in her Randallstown home and threatened police, pointing a shotgun at officers, in August 2016.
Gaines’ 5-year-old son Kodi was close by, and was also wounded by police gunfire.
When officers searched the couples’ Randallstown apartment after the fatal shooting investigators say they found three bags containing 75 capsules of an off-white substance — later determined through forensic examination to be heroin. The heroin totaled 26.7 grams.
Police also recovered the Mossberg pistol grip shotgun Gaines used to assault the tactical officer, as well as numerous shotgun shells.
