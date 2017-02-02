Groups Take Action Following School Budget Cuts

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– Local groups are raising money to help get students home from school after budget cuts reduced bus hours for Baltimore City students.

There are a range of emotions from anger to disappointment after the State cut funding for bus passes and that means some students are having a hard time getting home after school.

In a city where the main source of transportation for students is MTA buses. There’s now outrage the State has cut funding to the program.

The students must now get on the bus by 6 p.m. instead of 8. Kids who have after school activities could be out of luck at 6:01.

Councilman Zeke Cohen says that could be dangerous.

“I used to run an after school program, we didn’t get done until 6:30. And a lot of these programs are the only safe place that some of our kids have, they’re nurturing, they help our young people grow and to take that away has been devastating,” Cohen say.

A Douglas High Sophomore says the changes affect how much time she can spend in the library after school.

“I can’t really go anywhere and do things I need to do anymore because– the limit. It’s really difficult now,” the student says.

Community groups are now turning to a GoFundMe page and a bake sale to raise more than $90,000 to extend the hours to 8 p.m.

Some parents say this is a matter of public safety.

